! The WQED Create channel returns to Comcast’s cable lineup on channel 201 on February 7th. Learn More
Tonight on WQED
Coming Up
Antiques Roadshow: Indianapolis
Saturday, Feb 4 7:00pm Part 1 of 3 in Indianapolis features a Norman Rockwell charcoal self-portrait, ca. 1976; 1958 signed Indy 500 racing flag; and 1883 Victorian wedding ensemble.
Victoria: An Ordinary Woman
Sunday, Feb 5 9:00pm Will Victoria and Albert marry? Will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?
Birth of a Movement
Monday, Feb 6 10:00pm Learn how Griffith’s 1915 The Birth of a Nation sparked a dialogue on racism that continues today.
American Masters: August Wilson
Thursday, Feb 9 9:00pm Examine the legacy of the man some call America’s Shakespeare.