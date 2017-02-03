! The WQED Create channel returns to Comcast’s cable lineup on channel 201 on February 7th. Learn More

WQED-FM 89.3
Now PlayingPittsburgh Symphony Live with Jim Cunningham
Tonight on WQED

50 Years of Mostly Mozart

Friday, Feb 3 9:00pm

WQED is proud to celebrate Black History Month 2017

Coming Up

Antiques Roadshow: Indianapolis
Saturday, Feb 4 7:00pm Part 1 of 3 in Indianapolis features a Norman Rockwell charcoal self-portrait, ca. 1976; 1958 signed Indy 500 racing flag; and 1883 Victorian wedding ensemble.
Victoria: An Ordinary Woman
Sunday, Feb 5 9:00pm Will Victoria and Albert marry? Will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?
Birth of a Movement
Monday, Feb 6 10:00pm Learn how Griffith’s 1915 The Birth of a Nation sparked a dialogue on racism that continues today.
American Masters: August Wilson
Thursday, Feb 9 9:00pm Examine the legacy of the man some call America’s Shakespeare.

