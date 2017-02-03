Tonight on WQED

Antiques Roadshow: Indianapolis Part 1 of 3 in Indianapolis features a Norman Rockwell charcoal self-portrait, ca. 1976; 1958 signed Indy 500 racing flag; and 1883 Victorian wedding ensemble.

Victoria: An Ordinary Woman Will Victoria and Albert marry? Will the queen promise “to obey” her foreign prince?

Birth of a Movement Learn how Griffith’s 1915 The Birth of a Nation sparked a dialogue on racism that continues today.