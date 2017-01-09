Tonight on WQED

Featured Programs
Nazi Mega Weapons: The Eagle's Nest
Tuesday, Jan 10 8:00pm Investigate Hitler’s mountain power house—home to a Nazi elite.
Nature: Snowbound: Animals of Winter
Wednesday, Jan 11 8:00pm Travel across the snow globe to meet the animal survivors of winter, from penguins to bison.
Pittsburgh's Melting Pot Mission
Thursday, Jan 12 8:00pm This WQED documentary takes a look at retaining Pittsburgh's working class immigrant population and the growing number of refugees.
Bel Canto The Opera
Friday, Jan 13 9:00pm Experience the musical adaptation of the best-seller inspired by a true-life hostage crisis.