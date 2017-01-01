Tonight on WQED

Featured Programs
Sherlock: Season Premiere
Sunday, Jan 1 9:00pm Mercurial Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) is back in Britain as the Watsons prepare for parenthood.
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Monday, Jan 2 10:00pm Join a quirky young woman on a journey of self-discovery that celebrates outcasts everywhere.
By Sidney Lumet
Tuesday, Jan 3 8:00pm Journey through the life’s work of the socially conscious director of 12 Angry Men and Network.
NOVA: Secrets of the Dead
Wednesday, Jan 4 9:00pm Unearth secrets buried in the world’s highest tombs, tucked in Himalayan caves.