Tonight on WQED

! The WQED Create channel returns to Comcast’s cable lineup on channel 201 on February 7th. Learn More
NOVA: Search for the Super Battery
Thursday, Feb 2 Cutting edge researchers hunt for a super battery that can power tomorrow’s high tech world.
Aurora: Fire in the Sky
Thursday, Feb 2 Examine legends about the origins and meaning of the aurora, the colorful glow in the night sky.
WQED mini docs: Musical Mentors
Friday, Feb 3 Two award-winning WQED mini-documentaries about Mary Cardwell Dawson and Patricia Prattis Jennings are compiled into this half-hour program.
APT: Summer Hill
Friday, Feb 3 This documentary is a compelling look at the influence of one small, tightly knit community – its school, churches and civic leaders – on its residents.