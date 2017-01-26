Tonight on WQED

! We are happy to announce that the WQED Create channel will be returning to Comcast’s lineup. We are working with Comcast on the technical details and will announce a return date for Create soon.
Brad Paisley: Landmarks Live in Concert
Friday, Jan 27 9:00pm Country music’s Brad Paisley returns to the Appalachians for a concert at West Virginia University.
Victoria: The Clockwork Prince
Sunday, Jan 29 9:00pm Against the queen’s wishes, Albert pays a visit and meets royal disdain.
Our Water, Land & Air
Monday, Jan 30 7:30pm These are stories of environmental neglect that led to positive change in our water, our land and our air.
The Race Underground
Tuesday, Jan 31 9:00pm Learn how engineers overcame seemingly impossible challenges to construct America’s first subway.