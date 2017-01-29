! We are happy to announce that the WQED Create channel will be returning to Comcast’s lineup. We are working with Comcast on the technical details and will announce a return date for Create soon.
Tonight on WQED
Featured Programs
Our Water, Land & Air
Monday, Jan 30 7:30pm These are stories of environmental neglect that led to positive change in our water, our land and our air.
The Race Underground
Tuesday, Jan 31 9:00pm Learn how engineers overcame seemingly impossible challenges to construct America’s first subway.
Spy in the Wild: Love
Wednesday, Feb 1 8:00pm Go undercover with Spy Creatures as wild animals reveal their feelings of love and pain.
NOVA: Search for the Super Battery
Wednesday, Feb 1 9:00pm Cutting edge researchers hunt for a super battery that can power tomorrow’s high tech world.